Malik's Theerame Song: Witness Fahadh Faasil's beautiful love journey in this soulful track

The soothing track Theerame is composed and arranged by Sushin Shyam and lyrics penned by Anwar Ali.

Ahead of the big release, the makers of Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik have released a soulful track. The soothing track is composed and arranged by Sushin Shyam, lyrics by Anwar Ali and is sung by K S Chithra and Sooraj Santhosh. The latest song from the film will take you on the beautiful love journey of Fahadh and his partner. The Theerame song is high on emotions and romantic moments between the lead actors. The Chorus of the song is by Imam Majboor, Sameer Binsi, Mithulesh, Mixed by Abin Paul. Malik is written, edited and directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Malik stars superstar Fahadh Faasil in the lead role along with Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles. Malik is based on the life of Sulaiman Malik, a leader who will go the extra mile to help the people of his community, provide support and stand up against the corrupt forces. Fahadh's fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him sport multiple looks in Malik. Malik will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on the 15th of July.

Check out the song below:

Mahesh Narayanan, the director of Malik recently revealed, "Malik is a grand project, thousands and hundreds of artists and crew have come together to create something which leaves a long-lasting impact. We have aimed to keep the film as close to perfection as possible. Every scene of the movie is exactly what all of us had in mind while we were developing the story of Malik. I believe that Malik is closer to my heart while developing and executing the film, that will remain forever."

Also Read: RC15: Screenwriter Sai Madhav Burra on board for Ram Charan and Shankar's pan India project

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×