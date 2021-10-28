Malli Modalaindi Trailer: Sumanth starrer breaks taboo of divorce in this unusual family entertainer

Tollywood actor Sumanth will be seen next in an upcoming film based on remarriage and divorce titled Malli Modalaindi. Today, the trailer has been released and is receiving a good response from audiences and celebs. it promises to be a family entertainer with elements that will tickle your funny bones.

The trailer shows the after effects of divorce and how Sumanth falls in love with another woman and the course of their relationship results in several hilarious events that change the life. Overall, the film depicts an emotionally enriching tale of love after divorce, family bonds and relationships.

Sharing the trailer, Sumanth wrote, ''An unusual family entertainer. A cheeky take on life and love after divorce. #MalliModalaindi.''

While Naina Ganguly plays the female lead as Pavitra, Varshini Sounderajan plays the role of the first wife.

Malli Modalaindi is written and directed by TG Keerthi Kumar and features Suhasini Maniratnam, Manjula Ghattamaneni, Posani Krishna Murali, Vennala Kishore, and others in significant roles. Music is composed by Anup Rubens. The movie is produced by K. Raja Shekar Reddy under the banner of Red Cinemas.

Many celebs including Mahesh Babu, Sharwanand, Lakshmi Manchu and others took to social media and heaped praises for the teaser.

Mahesh Babu shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "#MalliModalaindi... looks like a refreshing take on life and relationships! Best wishes to @iSumanthand the entire team!"