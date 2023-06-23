Naresh-Pavithra Lokesh's Malli Pelli gears for OTT release amid ex-wife Ramya's case against streaming rights

Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh's film Malli Pelli, which is based on their marriage, is gearing up for an OTT release. The film, which theatres on May 26, received mixed reviews from the audiences. Although the film couldn't make any mark, the couple has been trending for showing their real-life story on the big screen. Well, now, Malli Pelli is reaching home with a digital release on the OTT platform.

If you want to watch Malli Pelli, here are all the details you need to know. Check out below

Where to watch

The digital rights of Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh's Malli Pelli have been bagged by two OTT platforms, popular Telugu streaming websites Aha and Amazon Prime Videos. The film will be available for streaming in Telugu. After one month of theatrical release, the Telugu film is all set to reach audiences at home.

When to watch

Malli Pelli will be available for streaming online on OTT platforms, Aha and Amazon Prime Videos from June 23. The platform has officially announced the same on social media with a poster featuring the real-life couple.



Naresh’s ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi legal case against streaming rights on OTT

Naresh’s ex-wife, Ramya Raghupathi, has taken legal action by approaching the Court to halt the streaming of the film Malli Pelli in OTT. She alleges that the movie intends to defame her character. However, the court is yet to respond to the legal case and if the digital release will face any obstacles. For the unversed, Ramya also approached the Kukatpally Family Court to stop the release of the film in theatres. But despite that, Malli Pelli was released in cinema halls.

Ramya is ex-wife Naresh. She married him and has three kids with him. She alleges that Naresh married again without their divorce getting legalized officially. In fact, in July, she caught Naresh and Pavitra outside a hotel and attacked them with slippers. The video went viral back then.

About Malli Pelli

Coming to Malli Pelli, directed by MS Raju, it is bankrolled by the Vijaya Krishna Movies banner. Malli Pelli is based on the real-life incidents of Naresh and Pavitra during their marriage which was a sensation in the media.