Mama Mascheendra: Sudheer Babu flaunts his toned abs & dance moves on Krishna's birthday; VIDEO

Sudheer Babu shared a glimpse video from his next film Maama Mascheendra, on the occasion of his father-in-law and actor Krishna's birthday. The actor is seen flaunting his toned abs and cool dance moves to thumping music. The actor will reportedly be seen in a different avatar and the film will also release in Hindi along with Telugu.

Sharing the glimpse video on social media, "A little glimpse from #MaamaMascheendra on the occasion of SUPERSTAR Krishna garu's birthday!!Happy birthday Mamayya. Forever an inspiration to me and many aspiring actors #HBDLegendarySSK."

The first look was released recently and he is given the tag Nitro Star for his charged-up performances and dynamic screen presence in his movies. The actor in a never seen before multi-shaded character.

Billed to be an action entertainer with an innovative concept, the film stars some noted actors, wherein a top-notch technical team is working for it. Produced by NarayanDas K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao on Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP as Production No 5.

Meanwhile, Sudheer Babu also has another romantic comedy titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali with Krithi Shetty. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film will mark the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director duo. He is also skipping his 'boy next door' avatar and will be seen as an action hero in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Sudhee 16.