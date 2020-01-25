Mamangam actor Unni Mukundan croons the title track of Mammootty's film Shylock; Read details

The south actor Unni Mukundan who featured in Mammootty's film called Mamangam has crooned the title track for the film.

The south film, Shylock which saw megastar Mammootty playing a ruthless money lender, is getting tremendous response from the fans and audience members. The Malayalam film sees Mammootty in a sleek look. The lead actor is seen donning a black coloured suit with sunglasses which make him look like a don. The Unda actor Mammootty is getting positive reviews for his tough act in the south drama Shylock. The trailer of the film has generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audience.

The film released amid high expectations from the fans and film audience. The latest news reports on the Malayalam flick states that the south actor Unni Mukundan who featured in Mammootty's film called Mamangam has crooned the title track for the film. The song is heard in the background, when Mammootty makes a dashing entry on the screen. The south megastar recently delivered a hit in the form of the magnum opus titled Mamangam. This film saw south siren Prachi Tehlan, essay the female lead. The film saw Peranbu actor in a warrior's role.

The period drama has been shot on a large scale, and the fans loved every bit of the film including the fierce fight sequences and stunts. Mammootty's latest offering, Shylock is helmed by Ajai Vasudev. The music direction for the film Shylock is done by composer Gopi Sunder. South actor Unni Mukundan is known to be a huge fan of the Malayalam star Mammootty. The film Shylock also starred actors like Shajon, Rajkiran, Meena and Sidique in key roles.

