Mamangam actor Unni Mukundan reveals he is undergoing a physical transformation for his next film Meppadiyan

The south actor reveals that he is undergoing a complete physical transformation for his role as Jayakrishnan. This character is a mechanic in the film which is expected to be an absolute family drama.

The Mamangam actor Unni Mukundan in an interview with TOI spoke about his preparation for his upcoming film called Meppadiyan. The south actor reveals that he is undergoing a complete physical transformation for his role as Jayakrishnan. This character is a mechanic in the film which is expected to be an absolute family drama. The actor reportedly says that the fans and film audience will not get to see daredevil stunts or battle scenes like in the film Mamangam, but this film will surely entertain one and all.

The Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya actor reveals that earlier his weight was 74 kgs but now weighs 90 kgs after undergoing training. The actor makes it a point to highlight that the role is nothing like what the fans are expecting. Unni Mukundan's last role in the Mammootty starrer, Mamangam. The upcoming film Meppadiyan is helmed by Vishnu Mohan. The actor says that he wants to work in films with excellent scripts. Mukundan further adds that it does not matter whether the director of the film is well known or a first-time director, what matters the most is the film's storyline. Mamangam actor Unni Mukundan also adds that he will be choosing his films after careful considerations as he is in no hurry to sign films.

Mukundan also states that while undergoing physical transformation he had to make several changes in his daily routine in order to look the part of Jayakrishnan. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting to see what the actor does in the much-awaited film Meppadiyan.

(ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa to have no second female lead? Find Out)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×