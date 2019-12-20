Mamangam: Producer Venu Kunnappilly says some people from the industry are trying to malign the film

The producer of the Mammootty and Prachi Tehlan starrer Venu Kunnappilly said that some people from the south film industry have issues with the magnum opus Mamangam.
34462 reads Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2019 02:16 pm
The Mammootty starrer Mamangam is facing some critical issues from certain corners of the south film industry. The magnum opus Mamangam which sees the south megastar Mammootty in the lead, faces negative reviews even before the film hit the big screen. The film which saw Malayalam megastar Mammootty as the brave warrior fight it out with the Zamorin rulers. The film saw the debut of the stunning actress Prachi Tehlan. The makers of the film Mamangam organised a meet to address the negative reviews surrounding the film Mamangam.

The producer of the Mammootty and Prachi Tehlan starrer Venu Kunnappilly said that some people from the south film industry have a problem with the magnum opus Mamangam. The director of the Mammootty starrer period drama was also present at the meet. The producer of the south film said that aggressive attempts have been made to harm the film and he hopes that the people behind this negativity are caught soon. Venu Kunnappilly further said during the meet that everyone has a right to express their respective thought on any matter.

But, pulling out certain scenes from the film and adding a different background score to it to make it look bad in the eyes of the fans and audience members is very harmful in nature. He further stated that the people behind the negative attacks also gave out reviews of the film Mamangam almost a month before its release in the theatres. The Mammootty starrer Mamangam, a multi lingual film which released in around 400 theatres in Kerala.

Check out the promotional song from the film Mamangam:

Credits :newindianexpress.com

