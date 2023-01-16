Mamata Mohandas diagnosed with Vitiligo after battling Cancer

Mamata wrote poetically on her social media, "Dear (Sun emoji), I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color. I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all you’ve got. for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace."

Malayalam actress Mamata Mohandas revealed that she has been diagnosed with vitiligo. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself to pen about her journey and also revealed her health update. She recently also successfully battled Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

As soon as she shared it on social media, Mamata has been receiving a lot of love from fans and friends from the industry. Actor Reba Monica John wrote, “You’re a fighter and you’re beautiful,” while another user wrote, “I salute you for embracing come what may. You take it in your stride with immense willpower and class.”

Vitiligo causes the loss of skin color in patches. Vitiligo causes the skin cells that produce melatonin to die or stop functioning. The condition is not life-threatening nor is it contagious. It typically affects the hands, feet, arms, face, and legs.

What is Vitiligo?

She is the second actor after Samantha Ruth Prabhu to reveal she has an autoimmune disease. In November, Samantha revealed that she had been diagnosed with myositis and was undergoing treatment.

Cancer survivor

Mamta Mohandas is a cancer survivor and has battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma since 2009. In 2013, the actor had a relapse of cancer and underwent treatment in Los Angeles.

About Mamata Mohandas

Mamata Mohandas acted in more than 55 films and won several accolades. She made her debut in the 2005 Malayalam film Mayookham, directed by Hariharan. The film did not do well at the box office. In 2007, the actress acted with Mammootty in the film Big B. She eventually stepped into the Telugu film industry as well, when she appeared in a supporting role in the film Yamadonga. She is known for films like Victory, King, Passenger, Kadha Thudarunnu, Musafir, Kedi, Race and more.

Mamata was last seen in the 2022 Malayalam film Jana Gana Mana, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film not only impressed the Malayalam audience but also everyone as it became the most watched on Netflix. The film is a hard-hitting courtroom drama that revolves around college politics, casteism, police injustice, and more. Jana Gana Mana has made its grand entry to the Rs 50 crore club.