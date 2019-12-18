Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan say THIS about the Citizenship Amendment Act; Find Out

The Great Father star Mammootty writes how the spirit of togetherness has to be encouraged among all the people in the country.

The Unda actor and south megastar Mammootty has said in a post on his social media handle that a country can progress and move on together only if everyone rises above the considerations of caste, creed and religion. The south actor who is currently basking in the glory of his recent release Mamangam which also featured actress Prachi Tehlan. The Malayalam superstar Mammootty said that if anyone in the country thinks the opposite of what he has written in his social media post then it will not help the country progress in any way.

The Great Father star Mammootty writes how the spirit of togetherness has to be encouraged among all the people in the country. The Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha actor Mammootty urges the people to stay united, but did not mention the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in his social media post. The Pathinettam Padi and Peranbu star's son Dulquer Salman also echoed similar sentiments about the situation in the country with respect to the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Zoya Factor star Dulquer Salman wrote that secularism, democracy and equality is everyone's birth right and if anyone tries to destroy it, should not be supported in any way.

Many actors from the Malayalam film industry like, Prithviraj, Parvathy, Tovino, Kunchacko Boban and Amala Paul have voiced their opinion on their respective social media accounts the CAA and the police action which was taken on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi.

Check out the video of Mamangam below:

