Mammootty and Jyothika starrer Kaathal -The Core gets a release date; Director to cast and crew details inside

Mammootty is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the country at present. The actor has been pushing the boundaries of cinema, especially over the last years, featuring in unorthodox, and experimental films like Puzhu, Rorshach, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, and more.

It was announced in the latter half of 2022 that the veteran actor would also be featuring in Jeo Baby’s next project, titled Kaathal - The Core. It was also revealed that the film would have Jyothika opposite the Bheeshma Parvam actor. In the latest update, the actor has taken to social media to announce that the film will hit the big screens on November 23rd, this year.

Check out the post shared by Mammootty below:

Cast and Crew of Kaathal - The Core

Kaathal - The Core is touted to be a drama film, and is the sixth feature film helmed by Jeo Baby, who is best known for his 2021 film The Great Indian Kitchen. Apart from Mammootty and Jyothika, the film also features Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and many more. The film also marks Jyothika’s return to Malayalam cinema after a gap of 14 years.

The film has been written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, and has been bankrolled by the Rajamanikyam actor under his production banner Mammootty Kampany. The music for the film has been composed by Mathews Pulickan, and the camera has been cranked by Salu K. Thomas. The editing department of the film has been handled by Francies Louis.

On the work front

Mammootty has a plethora of films lined up in front of him, starting with the much awaited film Yatra 2, which is a sequel of the 2019 film by the same name. The actor is also a part of the upcoming film Bazooka, which is helmed by debutant director Deeno Dennis. Additionally, the actor is also part of the horror thriller film Bramayugam, which is also said to feature Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and more in prominent roles, and has been helmed by Rahul Sadasivan.

As for Jyothika, she is also marking her return to Bollywood, and will feature in the upcoming film Sri, which also features Rajkumar Rao, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and more. She is also slated to be a part of an untitled Vikas Bahl film, which would feature other prominent names like Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and more.

