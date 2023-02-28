Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam lands in plagiarism controversy

Mammootty is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film has received good reviews and applause from audiences and critics alike. While the director was praised for the storyline, aesthetics, and cinematography, Mammootty was lauded for his performance. Now, after almost two months of release, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has been accused of plagiarism. Director Halitha Shameem, who directed films like Sillu Karupatti and Poovarasam Peepee, accused director Lijo Jose Pellissery for plagiarizing the aesthetics of her film Aelay in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. She took to her Facebook handle and mentioned that she was shocked to watch the aesthetics copied in the Mammootty starrer. The director also pointed out how director Lijo made minor changes and copied her aesthetics, which became a key point in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. She stated that the ice cream seller, and houses in her film Aelay have become milkmen and others in Tamil and Malayalam film.

Halitha Shameem accused Lijo Jose Pellissery of plagiarism. and wrote a post on her facebook page that read, "Stealing all the aesthetics from a film isn’t acceptable. For Aelay, we prepared a village and its people and shot the film there for the first time. I am happy that Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was shot there with the same people. However, it is disappointing that all the aesthetics that I added with deliberate care have been copied throughout the film (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam). She also mentioned in her long post that she is writing this to stand up for herself. The director called out the director and said she will not keep quiet that her ideas and aesthetics from her film Aelay are mercilessly ripped off. Take a look at Halitha Shameem's post about plagiarism on Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

About Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam features Mammootty in the role of a middle-aged Malayali Christian man who suddenly wakes up and behaves like a Tamil man named Sundaram, who went missing two years ago. The film marks the first onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project is scripted by Theni Eshwar and features a stellar star cast including Ashokan, Ramya Pandian, late Kainakari Thankaraj, T Suresh Babu, Chethan Jayalal, Rajesh Sharma, Thennavan, Pramod Shetty, and others in the supporting roles. The project is jointly produced by the actor and director duo under their home banners Mammootty Kampany and Amen Movie Monastery. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has been released on the OTT platform, Netflix for streaming in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

