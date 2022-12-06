Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to premiere at the 27th IFFK; Read details

Mammootty , the megastar of Malayalam cinema is going through a highly exciting phase in his acting career. The veteran actor is reinventing himself as an actor with some bold film choices. As reported earlier, Mammootty is teaming up with the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for his upcoming project, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The highly anticipated film, which is touted to be a satirical drama with a touch of fantasy and humour, is now finally gearing up for its world premiere.

The Mammootty starrer will have its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala, which is being held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on December 12, Monday. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial will have two more shows at the prestigious film festival, on December 13 and 14, respectively. The exciting announcement was made by leading man-producer Mammootty himself, with a social media post recently. " Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam world premiere at the 27th IFFK 2022," wrote the megastar in his post.

About Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

As per the reports, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam revolves around a fictional village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, which witnesses some extraordinary incidents. Mammootty is said to be playing the role of a small-time robber in the film, which features a stellar star cast including senior actor Ashokan, Tamil actress Ramya Pandian, late Kainakari Thankaraj, T Suresh Babu, Chethan Jayalal, Rajesh Sharma, Thennavan, Pramod Shetty, and others in the supporting roles.

The unique, highly promising teaser of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam had highly impressed film fanatics, and raised expectations over the project, which is scripted by S Hareesh. Theni Eshwar is the director of photography. Deepu S Joseph has handled the editing. The satirical drama is jointly produced by Mammootty and director Lijo Jose Pellissery, under their home banners Mammootty Kampany and Amen Movie Monastery.