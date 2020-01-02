Mammootty and Manju Warrier's upcoming film goes on floors; Read Details

Mollywood megastar Mammootty has had four releases in 2019. He was also seen playing an extended cameo in one movie. It looks like Mammukka doesn't to want to slow down. While having a number of projects in hand, including Shylock with director Ajay Vasudev and One with director Santhosh Viswanath, his yet another upcoming movie with Manju Warrier went on floors yesterday. This project is directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko and it is being bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner.

The film, which is being called Production No. 2 as of now, has Manju Warrier as the female lead. Nikhila Vimal will also be seen playing a key role. It should be noted that Manju Warrier herself had an eventful year in 2019. She started off with an unbelievable hit film Lucifer, after which she has had the blockbuster movie Asuran with Dhanush. She rounded off the year with her outstanding performance in the movie Prathi Poovankozhi, which was directed by Rosshan Andrews.

Meanwhile, the second teaser of Shylock was launched yesterday as a New Year treat to the fans of Mammootty. The movie is in the post-production stage and it will be the first movie of the megastar to hit the screens in 2020. His movie One is also happening at a fast pace and it will hit the big screens in summer 2020.