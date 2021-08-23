Mammootty and Mohanlal PICS from Dubai go viral post receiving a Golden Visa for the country

Mammootty And Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstars have been granted UAE's Golden Visa. Both the actors are currently in Dubai after receiving their golden visas. They are reportedly having a nice time as they attend a wedding. Currently, Mohanlal and Mammootty's pictures from Dubai are taking the internet on fire.

Mohanlal and Mammootty look dapper as ever in formal wear as they attend a wedding in Dubai. Along with that, a few have also surfaced on social media of Mohanlal and Mammootty chilling with Suniel Shetty. Take a look at the pictures here:

This is the first time that the UAE government has approved a 'Golden Visa' for actors from the Mollywood industry. This enables them to live and work in the United Arab Emirates without the need for a national sponsor and is valid for the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty will be next seen in the highly-anticipated gangster drama Bheeshma Paravam, which is currently in the final stage of its production. The megastar has also kickstarted the shooting of Puzhu. He also has a CBI5 film in the pipeline.

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Aaraattu. The superstar is currently busy with the shooting of Bro Daddy in Hyderabad. After returning from Dubai, Mohanlal is expected to join the sets of his another announced project, 12th Man.