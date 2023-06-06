Mammootty and Mohanlal's then and now photo with their partners makes for a timeless frame

Superstar Mohanlal and megastar Mammootty are called Big M's of Malayalam film industry. The two stars are good friends in real life and enjoy a massive fan base, who love to see them on and off screen. Well now, a photo of Mohanlal and Mammootty as they attended a wedding with their partners has surfaced on social media.

Mammootty and Mohanlal attended a family event with their partners and several photos and videos are going viral. However, one photo that has made fans win hearts is a then-and-now frame of Mohanlal and Mammootty with their spouses, Suchitra and Sulfah Kutty respectively. The collage photo shows the then and now of Mohanlal and Mammootty posing with their partners. The photo frame captures 35 years of then and now the moment. As per reports, they were clicked together at an event in Dubai and this pic has turned out to be a treat for fans of Lalettan and Mammukka.

Check out Mammootty and Mohanlal's viral photo with their life partners here:

Another photo that is going viral is a perfect frame of Mohanlal and Mammootty together. Clad in stylish outfits, both legends showcase their undeniable charisma and timeless aura. A few fans have called them 'pillars of Mollywood'.



About Mohanlal and Mammootty's upcoming films

The megastar's upcoming family drama Kaathal: The Core, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with popular actress Jyothika. It is slated to hit the theatres in April 2023. He recently wrapped up the shoot of Kannur Squad. The film also marks the directorial debut of renowned cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj. The actor also has an upcoming project, Bazooka helmed by newcomer Deeno Dennis, the son of the senior writer, Kaloor Dennis in the pipeline as well.

The actor is currently busy shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban. He is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Mohanlal will also reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer.

