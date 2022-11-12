Mammootty and Shaji Kailas celebrate 27 years of The King; To team up again for a project soon?

Mammootty is totally busy in his acting career with some highly exciting projects in his kitty. The megastar of Malayalam cinema is currently shooting for the upcoming social drama Kaathal: The Core , which is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Jeo Baby. The first look poster of the much-awaited project is slated to be released on November 12, Saturday. Meanwhile, Mammootty celebrated the 27th year of one of his biggest blockbusters, The King, and his iconic character, Joseph Alex Thevalliparambil IAS.

The celebrated actor-director duo had a reunion after quite a long gap, to celebrate the 27th year of their blockbuster outing, The King. The exciting update was revealed by director Shaji Kailas himself, with a social media post, recently. "Sharing Happiness... Today 27th year... THE KING," wrote the hitmaker, as he shared a lovely picture with leading man Mammootty on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, the megastar is seen in his signature look, in a beige casual shirt and dhoti.

Mammootty and Shaji Kailas to reunite for a project?

The film fanatics, who are quite excited to see Mammootty and Shaji Kailas together, are now speculating that the filmmaker might reunite with the megastar for a project very soon. The senior filmmaker, who made a fantastic comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 6 years with the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kaduva, is now busy with the post-production of his Mohanlal project Alone, and multi-starrer Kaapa. However, Mammootty and Shaji Kailas have not reacted to the reports, yet.

Mammootty's acting career

The megastar is reportedly set to return to Tamil cinema with Kaaka Muttai director M Manikandan's next outing. He is planning to start shooting for Bilal, the much-awaited sequel of his 2007-released film Big B, which is helmed by Amal Neerad, by mid-2023. Mammootty will be next seen in B Unnikrishnan's Christopher and Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which are now gearing up for releases.

