Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi to join hands for a Tamil project soon? Here’s what we know

Mammootty , the megastar of Malayalam cinema is going through the most interesting phase of his illustrious acting career, with some very bold film choices. The veteran actor is currently on a signing spree and has some highly exciting projects in his kitty. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi , one of the most sought-after talents of the Malayalam film industry, are finally set to share the screen. The megastar and National award-winning actor are reportedly coming together for a Tamil project.

If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi are coming together for the untitled project, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Manikandan, who is best known for the acclaimed film Kaaka Muttai. According to the latest updates, the megastar and talented actor might officially announce the project in a couple of days. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the Manikandan directorial might go on floors by the beginning of December, this year after Mammootty and Vijay Sethupathi finish their current commitments.

Mammootty's upcoming projects

Mammootty is currently busy with the shooting of Kaathal: The Core, the upcoming family drama which marks his first collaboration with The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby. The shooting of the highly anticipated project is expected to be wrapped up by the end of September, this year. Mammootty is also playing a pivotal role in Agent, the upcoming Telugu spy thriller that features Akhil Akkineni as the titular character. The megastar's other upcoming projects including Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Amal Neerad's Bilal, B Unnikrishnan's Christopher, and the upcoming Netflix anthology based on MT Vasudevan Nair's short stories.

Vijay Sethupathi's career

The National award-winner is going through a great phase in his career, with an exciting line-up. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the lead antagonist in Jawan, the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer which is directed by popular filmmaker Atlee. He is also playing the lead role in Sriram Raghavan's Hindi-Tamil bilingual Merry Christmas, alongside Bollywood Katrina Kaif. The actor is expected to reprise his character Sandanam in the upcoming sequel of the recently-released blockbuster Vikram.

