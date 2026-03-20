Mammootty announces 2nd film with director Khalid Rahman titled Mattancherry Mafia; Naslen, Asif Ali to co-star

Mammootty and Khalid Rahman, the director of Thallumaala, previously worked together on the film Unda (2019). After seven years, the duo has announced their reunion with a gangster action film titled Mattancherry Mafia.

Mammootty to next star in Mattancherry Mafia

Taking to social media, the makers of Mattancherry Mafia announced the film with a new title poster. Alongside Mammootty, the movie will feature Premalu fame Naslen and Kishkindha Kaandam’s Asif Ali as co-leads.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “The start of something really special. Presenting the title poster of Mattancherry Mafia. Directed by Khalid Rahman. Starring: Mammootty, Asif Ali, Naslen .”

Here’s the poster:

Co-produced and directed by Khalid Rahman, the film is written by Niyog Krishna, Sharafu–Suhas, and Thasreeq Abdul Salam. Jimshi Khalid will once again handle the cinematography.

Rex Vijayan has been roped in as the music composer for the songs, while Sushin Shyam will handle the background score. Moreover, Noufal Abdullah will serve as the editor, and Thallumaala costume designer Mashar Hamsa is responsible for the costumes.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty is next set to appear in the lead role in Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The upcoming spy action drama is said to revolve around a controversial intelligence mission.

With Mohanlal playing a key role, the film marks the reunion of these stalwarts of Malayalam cinema after a decade. Apart from the two superstars, the film also features Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, and others in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 23, 2026. However, it has reportedly been blacklisted by the Kerala Film Exhibitors’ Union due to business complications.

Looking ahead, Mammukka recently wrapped up the shoot for Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Padayaatra. The upcoming film also stars Grace Antony and Indrans in pivotal roles. Moreover, he is set to collaborate with Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil fame Nithish Sahadev.

Additionally, the veteran star is also part of Dhanush’s upcoming spy actioner, tentatively titled D55. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film also stars Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi as co-leads.

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