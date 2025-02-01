Mammootty announces his next Malayalam movie with Falimy director Nithish Sahadev; likely to go on floors after MMMN wraps

Malayalam megastar Mammootty recently announced his next film with Falimy director Nithish Sahadev. In a recent post on Instagram, the director himself shared the update on the same with a series of pictures alongside the actor.

Taking to his social media handle, the director said, “Next padam with Mammookka. Directed by Myself. Written by - Anuraj Ob & Myself. Project Designer: Agnivesh Ranjith.”

See the official post here:

The director’s debut movie, Falimy, starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, was a comedy-drama flick that released back in 2023. The movie narrates the tale of a dysfunctional middle-class family of five who decide to travel from Kerala to Varanasi to fulfill their grandfather’s long-awaited wish.

On the journey, the family struggles in various instances, which leads them to become more appreciative of what they have and realize how much they had taken their lives for granted. This ultimately helps them mend their relationships. The film was a major hit during Diwali that year and was positively received by critics.

Aside from Basil, the film also featured actors Jagadish, Manju Pillai, Sandeep Pradeep, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Boloram Das, and many more in key roles. Now, we’ll have to wait and see how the director fares while working with Mammootty for the first time.

Speaking of the actor, Mammootty was last seen in the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial Dominic and the Ladies' Purse. The film, a comedy-mystery flick, follows the story of Dominic, a sharp yet disgraced ex-cop who now runs a detective agency. Alongside his assistant, Dominic embarks on a mission to find the true owner of a ladies’ purse.

As the investigation progresses, what seems like a simple case turns into a complex mystery involving missing people, murder, and more. The rest of the film focuses on Dominic and his assistant as they race against time to unravel the case.

Besides Mammootty, the movie also featured actors Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and more in key roles.

Furthermore, Mammukka is currently filming for his movie, tentatively titled MMMN, directed by Mahesh Narayan, which also has Mohanlal in a special appearance.