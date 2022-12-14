Mammootty apologizes for his remarks on director Jude Anthany; Thanks fans for pointing out the mistake
Mammootty recently took to his official social media handles and apologized for his body-shaming remarks on filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, with a heartfelt note.
Mammootty had launched the official teaser of '2018', the upcoming survival drama which is based on the Kerala floods that happened in 2018. The movie is helmed by talented filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, who is best known for the debut film Om Shanthi Oshana. Mammootty's speech at the teaser launch event created quite a stir on social media, due to the megastar's remarks on director Jude Anthany's hairstyle. The netizens, who felt that the veteran actor body-shamed the filmmaker, have been criticizing him for the same.
Mammootty pens a heartfelt apology
For the unversed, Mammootty made a remark in Malayalam that suggests Jude Anthany is a supremely talented filmmaker with an extraordinary brain, even though he has no hair on his head. The Rorschach actor's statement didn't go well with the netizens, who felt that he body-shamed bald people. However, Mammootty later took to his official social media handles and expressed his regret in making such a statement, and thanked his fans for pointing out the mistake.
"Dear all, I am sorry that some of you were offended by the enthusiastic words used by me to praise director Jude Antony at the trailer launch event of the '2018' movie that happened yesterday. Further care will be taken not to repeat such practices. Thanks for all the reminders," reads Mammootty's post. The netizens are now heaping praise on Mammootty for readily accepting his mistake and immediately apologizing for the same with a social media post.
Check out Mammootty's Facebook post below:
Jude Anthany Joseph reacts to Mammootty's post
The filmmaker, however, defended Mammootty's words by stating that he is very much aware of Mammootty's love for him and requested netizens to not misconstruct the words which the megastar used to appreciate his talent. Jude Anthany Joseph also funnily remarked that all the concerned people should criticize Bangalore corporation's water supply and various shampoo brands for his hair loss. Later, the 2018 director also took to Mammootty's apology post and expressed his regret on how his hairstyle eventually landed his favourite actor in trouble.
