Mammootty bags the biggest accolade for best actor spot for Bramayugam; Fans hail the superstar

Mammootty and director Rahul Sadasivan collaborated for the first time on the folklore horror thriller Bramayugam. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film has earned Mammootty his fourth top accolade for Best Actor, adding another milestone to his illustrious career.

As the Malayali superstar celebrates the achievement, fans have been sharing congratulatory messages across social media.

Netizens react to Mammootty’s Best Actor win

Reacting to the news, one user congratulated Mammootty on winning his fourth prestigious award and described him as one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema.

Another fan wrote in Malayalam that the award carried even greater significance because of the challenges Mammootty had overcome and congratulated the actor on the achievement.

A third user congratulated Mammootty for winning for Bramayugam, adding that his performance in the film truly deserved the honour.

Another netizen said that Mammootty's same fourth award was especially meaningful, noting that despite being overlooked on several occasions in the past, he had once again earned the prestigious recognition.

Here are the reactions:

For those unaware, Mammootty had won the National Award for Best Actor three times before 2026. He first received the honour in 1989 for Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha. He won it again in 1993 for Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan.

His third award came for his performance in the English-language biographical film Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, directed by Jabbar Patel.

Mammootty shares the Best Actor Award this year with Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.

More about Bramayugam

Bramayugam is a folklore horror thriller set in 17th-century Kerala. The story follows Thevan, a folk singer fleeing slavery under the Portuguese, who stumbles upon a mysterious windowless mansion. Welcomed by Kodumon Potti and his cook, he soon realizes that he is trapped in a sinister world shaped by greed, mystery, and power.

The film explores Thevan's experiences inside the mansion, the mystery surrounding Kodumon Potti, and whether he manages to escape.

Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari in key roles. It is available to stream on SonyLIV.

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