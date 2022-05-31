Mammootty casts his vote along with wife in the Thrikkakkara by-election; VIDEO goes viral

Mammootty, the superstar of the Mollywood industry, came out and cast his vote in the Thrikkakkara by-election. The actor along with his wife Sulfah cast their votes at the booth of Ponnurni CKC LP School. Pics and videos of the actor as he stepped out to vote went viral on social media. The actor is seen in casual attire and covered his face with a mask, following the COVID-19 norms as he came to cast his vote in Kerala.

A few videos of the Mammootty as cast his vote at a government school went viral on the Internet. The actor was mobbed by fans and media as he cast his right to vote.

On the other hand, on the work front, Mammootty got much adulation from the audience for his negative shaded character in the recently released movie Puzhu which was directed by the debutant Ratheena PT.

some upcoming ventures of the Malayalam star include director Surendra Reddy’s spy thriller, Agent. Written by Vakkantham Vamsi, the Telugu film will also feature Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya as leads. The actor also has some other projects including Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam lined up for release.

Mammootty has started working on Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha fame director Nissam Basheer's next titled Rorschach, touted to be a suspense drama. The script of the movie is penned by Sameer Abdul, who is known for Adventures Of Omanakuttan and Iblis. Yesterday, Mammootty has shared a BTS video into what went into the shooting of the first look. The still showed Mammootty sitting on a chair dressed in black and a blood-stained sack covering his face.

