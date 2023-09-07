Mammootty celebrates 72nd birthday with fans by waving from his balcony, Dulquer Salmaan joins in

One-half of Malayalam cinema’s two Big M’s and Kerala’s own Megastar Mammootty is celebrating his birthday today. As it's the birthday of an actor who inarguably ranks among the most decorated film personalities in the country, fans are leaving no stones unturned as they celebrate Mammootty’s big day, and that too with much fanfare. Last night, Mammootty greeted the fans who gathered in huge numbers outside his house.

The actor waved at the fans from the balcony of his house. Accompanying him in the short meet-and-greet was his son, Dulquer Salmaan. The videos and pictures taken from Mammootty’s brief fan interaction are currently all over social media. Mammootty came out at first and waved at the crowd. At that time, Dulquer could be spotted in the background, and the Bangalore Days actor later came forward and greeted the roaring crowd with a smile.

It was without a doubt a moment to cherish for the fans who assembled outside the thespian’s house on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

A legend like no other

The fact that Mammootty is one of the most awarded and celebrated actors in the country is not a point of contention. Making his onscreen debut with the 1971 release Anubhavangal Paalichakal, Mammootty has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows to become the beloved actor cum star he is today. The actor is currently in the 52nd year of his illustrious acting career and has had no qualms about updating his craft with the changing times.

The outpouring of love and adulation that have been bestowed on Mammootty has not diminished over the years but, on the contrary, has only risen. Especially in the past few years, the actor has taken on several challenging roles that many of his contemporaries would hesitate to be a part of. Mammootty also has a very intriguing lineup of movies ahead of him, which is sure to create some waves among the audience.

Mammootty’s fans are also eager for the announcements of his forthcoming films, which are sure to be made official today on the occasion of his birthday.

