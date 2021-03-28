Mammootty clicks mesmerising photos of Manju Warrier; Actress calls it 'TREASURE'

Mammukka clicked a few stunning photos of the actress and we are stunned at his photography skills.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, as we all know loves photography and he even flaunted the same during the lockdown through his Instagram photos. Interestingly, Mammootty also clicked a few photos of his The Priest co-star Majnu Warrier during the shooting of the film. Yes, Mammukka clicked a few mesmerising photos of the actress and we are stunned at his photography skills. Manju took to Instagram and shared about the same along with a note that read, "Photographed by none other than Malayalam Cinema's Ace Photographer MAMMOOKKA!!! This is TREASURE!!!! Thank you Mammookka!."

Mammootty and Manju Warrier, for the first, shared the screen space in their recently released film, The Priest. Fans had been super excited to catch them together on the big screen. Calling it a dream-come-true moment, the actress had also opened up about shooting for the first scene with Mammootty. In an interview with the Hindi, she said, "Our first scene together was the climax sequence. Shooting the peak point of the narrative as our first scene was difficult. I had to get into the mood of the character who has travelled through the full movie. At the same time, I was extremely nervous and cautious about the fact that I was doing it with Mammookka [Mammootty]."

Take a look at Manju Warrier's photos below:

The Priest released on March 4 and it opened to a good response from the audience and critics. The film also features Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, Baby Monica, TG Ravi and Ameya Mathew in the supporting cast.

