Mammootty collaborates with Pokkiri Raja director Vysakh for an upcoming film titled New York

The Unda actor and south megastar Mammootty will be collaborating with Pokkiri Raja director Vysakh for an upcoming film titled New York. The film is backed by UGM Entertainment, which made an announcement that the film with Mammootty in the lead will be helmed by the Madhuraraja director Vysakh. The tweet by UGM Entertainment revealed that the film will be an action thriller. The Mammootty starrer will be shot entirely in the United States. The dynamic combination of actor Mammootty and director Vysakh have done films like Pokkiri Raja and Madhuraraja.

The fans are very excited after the announcement about the film. The south megastar and Peranbu star Mammootty last featured in the action flick Shylock. The Malayalam superstar essayed the role of a brutal and fierce landlord. The film Shylock trailer looked very promising and the fans were eagerly waiting for the film. Finally, after the film's release the fans and audience members were delighted to see Mammootty in a stylish look. The megastar also starred in the magnum opus called Mamangam. The film was a period drama, which saw Mammootty in a never seen before look. The film saw new comer Prachi Tehlan in the lead. The film Mamangam was a mega budget film with Mammootty essaying the role of a warrior who is fighting a fierce battle.

UGM Entertainment is proud to announce our first project with ace actor Megastar MAMMOOTTY. This big budget family action thriller movie titled NEW YORK is scheduled to be shot in USA and will be directed by Vysakh who placed Malayalam movies in 100cr club for the first time. pic.twitter.com/JDoB43RI2m — UGM Entertainment (UGM_Movies) February 1, 2020

The fans and audience members gave the film a thundering response. The film Mamangam was helmed by M Padmakumar. Now, all eyes are on the south superstar to deliver yet another hit in the upcoming film called New York with director Vysakh.

