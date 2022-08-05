Mammootty completes 51 years in the industry; Netizens celebrate by trending #51YearsOfMammoottysm on Twitter

Superstar Mammootty has successfully completed 5 decades in the Indian film industry. Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, who is popular by the stage name of Mammootty has been a part of around 400 films during his career. He made his acting debut in 1971 with an uncredited role in Sathyan starrer Malayalam drama, Anubhavangal Paalichakal.

As the superstar clocked 51 years in Mollywood today, netizens are trending the #51YearsOfMammoottysm on Twitter. One of the fans wrote, "It's been a long journey spanning over 5 decades in which he sculptured his own space in Indian cinema by falling and rising several times but never failed to amuse, entertain and inspire us Celebrating 51 years of @mammukka in Indian cinema." Meanwhile, other Twitterati penned, "5 decades in the industry, 410+ films, A long list awards and achievements Celebrating 51 Years of @mammukka in Indian film industry."

Check out the posts below:

Up next, Mammootty is working on the intense action thriller, Rorschach at the moment. The shoot for the film has already been concluded. Midhun Mukundan has provided the music for the project and Anantha Krishnan has taken care of the cinematography. The core cast includes, besides Mammootty, Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, and Bindu Panicker in key roles.

Furthermore, Mammootty will also be seen doing a crucial role in Akhil Akkineni's much-awaited spy thriller, Agent. Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and in association with Surender 2 Cinema, the venture is slated to be out in theatres on 12th August this year.