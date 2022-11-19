Mammootty completes shooting of Kaathal The Core; Hosts a special lunch for the cast and crew: PICS

Mammootty is currently going through a very interesting phase of his illustrious acting career. The megastar of Malayalam cinema is making some unique and bold choices when it comes to his upcoming project. 2022 has been a fantastic year for Mammootty, with back-to-back box office success and critical acclaim. The veteran actor is joining hands with popular actress Jyothika and The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby for his upcoming project, which has been titled Kaathal: The Core. Mammootty wrapped up his portions for the film on November 18, Friday.

The megastar, as always, hosted a special lunch for the entire cast and crew of Kaathal: The Core, on the last day of his shoot. For the unversed, Mammootty has always been an excellent host and makes sure that he treats the cast and crew of his every film with some great food. Earlier, the veteran actor had kept his tradition and hosted a Malabar biryani lunch when Jyothika's husband, the popular star Suriya visited the sets of the film.

On his last day of the shoot, Mammootty once again turned host for the entire cast and crew of the Jeo Baby directorial. Later, he took to his official social media handles and shared a few pictures clicked during the team lunch. In the pictures, Mammootty is seen serving food to the cast and crew members, along with leading lady Jyothika. "Completed my portions for @KaathalTheCore. Enjoyed working with a very vibrant team," the senior actor captioned his post.

Check out Mammootty's post: