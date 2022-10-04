Mammootty confirms Rajamanikyam is NOT getting a sequel: 'There is no point in making a second part'

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is set to release his ambitious project Rorschach. The movie, which is touted to be an intense psychological thriller, marks the veteran actor’s first collaboration with young filmmaker Nisam Basheer. The much-awaited project is slated to hit the theatres on October 7, Friday. At a recently held promotional event of Rorschach, Mammootty opened up about his upcoming projects and made some interesting revelations. The megastar finally put the rumours regarding a sequel getting ready for his 2005-released blockbuster film, Rajamanikyam to rest.

When he was asked about the possibility of the Rajamanikyam sequel, Mammootty brushed off the idea, stating that it is unnecessary. “Many people want Rajamanikyam to get a sequel. But there is no point in making a second part for that film. Rajamanikyam’s story ends in that film itself. We can’t show his birth or his bonding with his mother, all over again. Not every film can have a sequel,” said the megastar, who finally put the rumours regarding the sequel to rest. However, he dropped a major hint regarding the sixth installment of the CBI franchise in the interview.