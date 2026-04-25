Mammootty confirms working on vampire movie next; says, 'It will blow your mind'

Mammootty is all set to hit the big screens with his upcoming release, Patriot, which is slated to release on May 1, 2026. During an interaction ahead of the film’s release, the superstar confirmed that he has a vampire movie in his lineup.

Mammootty confirms working on a vampire film

Speaking to media personnel during the interaction, Mammootty was asked whether his vampire movie would be released soon. In response, the actor said, “Don’t fret, it will come in due time.”

When he was further asked whether it would surprise the audience, the superstar replied, “It will blow your mind.” The actor was also asked about how Dulquer Salmaan had tricked him into playing Moothon in Lokah, to which he responded, “How far can he go by tricking me? Now, I am going to trick them.”

Recently, in an interview, Mammootty had hinted at the possibility of playing a vampire in an upcoming film. While the superstar did not offer many details, it now appears that the project is confirmed and part of his upcoming lineup.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty is next set to appear in the lead role in Patriot . Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film follows covert operatives uncovering a major surveillance conspiracy that escalates into a national security emergency, as they race to dismantle the network before it silences all opposition.

With Mohanlal playing a key role, the film marks the reunion of the two stalwarts of Malayalam cinema after a decade. Apart from the duo, Patriot also features Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist, with Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Rajive Menon, Revathi, and many others in key roles. The movie is slated to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Looking ahead, Mammootty has completed the shoot of Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. He is currently filming for Dhanush’s D55 . Additionally, the actor has Mattancherry Mafia, a film with director Nitish Sahadev, and another project with Cubes Entertainment in his lineup.

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