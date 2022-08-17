Mammootty drops a PHOTO in the traditional avatar to wish fans on the occasion of Malayali New Year

Superstar Mammootty has been ruling Mollywood for more than five decades now and his every movie is awaited with equal zeal. Today, the superstar wished his fans Happy Malayali New Year with a social media post. Sharing a picture in a traditional avatar with a yellow shirt and white lungi and shades, he captioned the still, "Happy New Year from my heart to all Malayalis."

On the work front, Mammootty will next lead the highly-awaited suspense drama, Rorschach . Touted to be an intense action thriller, the post-production work for the movie is presently underway. Now coming to the technical crew, Midhun Mukundan is a part of this project as a music composer and Anantha Krishnan has handled the camera work. Apart from Mammootty, Rorschach will also see Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer and Bindu Panicker in supporting roles.

Check out the post below:

According to reports, the makers want to release this highly anticipated venture on the 7th of September this year, which also happens to be the 71st birthday of superstar Mammootty. Although, an official announcement of the film's release date is still awaited. Made under the direction of Nissam Basheer, the project has been backed by Mammmootty's recently launched banner, Mammootty Kampany.

In addition to this, Mammootty has also been roped in to play a significant role in Akhil Akkineni's upcoming spy thriller, Agent. Financed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments, in association with Surender 2 Cinema, the project has been helmed by Surender Reddy.