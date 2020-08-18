  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mammootty to essay the lead in Ratheena Sharshad's debut film?

As per news reports, Mammootty will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film by Ratheena Sharshad. This film will mark the directorial debut of Ratheena Sharshad.
14772 reads Mumbai
Mammootty,SouthMammootty to essay the lead in Ratheena Sharshad's debut film?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that superstar Mammootty will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film which will be helmed by Ratheena Sharshad. The upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Ratheena Sharshad. The megastar of the film industry, Mammootty has some very interesting projects lined up. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Kerala's Chief Minister. The film is titled One and is slated to be a political drama. The first look of the upcoming film One, has managed to generate a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audiences.

The lead actor's look from the film is very intense and has created a lot of curiosity in the mind of the fans and followers of Mammootty. The actor will also feature as the lead in the upcoming films like The Priest and Bilal. The first look of the much-awaited film, The Priest has left the film audiences very intrigued about his character in the film. As per news reports the film is expected to be a suspense thriller. Mammootty recently was seen sweating it out in the gym.

The actor shared pictures on his Instagram account after doing his workout at home. The actor's latest pictures are surely giving his fans and followers some major fitness goals. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social accounts. The film audiences are eagerly waiting to see Mammootty back on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Mammootty's latest post workout selfies prove he is fit as fiddle and can even compete with Dulquer Salmaan)

Credits :cinemaexpress.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement