Mammootty to essay the lead in Ratheena Sharshad's debut film?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that superstar Mammootty will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film which will be helmed by Ratheena Sharshad. The upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Ratheena Sharshad. The megastar of the film industry, Mammootty has some very interesting projects lined up. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Kerala's Chief Minister. The film is titled One and is slated to be a political drama. The first look of the upcoming film One, has managed to generate a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audiences.

The lead actor's look from the film is very intense and has created a lot of curiosity in the mind of the fans and followers of Mammootty. The actor will also feature as the lead in the upcoming films like The Priest and Bilal. The first look of the much-awaited film, The Priest has left the film audiences very intrigued about his character in the film. As per news reports the film is expected to be a suspense thriller. Mammootty recently was seen sweating it out in the gym.

The actor shared pictures on his Instagram account after doing his workout at home. The actor's latest pictures are surely giving his fans and followers some major fitness goals. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social accounts. The film audiences are eagerly waiting to see Mammootty back on the big screen.

