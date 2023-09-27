Mammootty expresses delight over Tovino Thomas-Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 being India's official Oscar entry

The news of 2018 being India’s official entry for Oscars 2024 was received with overwhelming happiness by the Malayalam film industry. Not just the film’s team but many notable personalities from Malayalam cinema expressed their joy at the huge achievement of the film. For the uninitiated, the survival drama is based on the 2018 Kerala floods. The film went on to become a huge commercial success as well as a critical hit.

Now that the Jude Anthany Joseph directorial has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars, the team of 2018 has been celebrating the good news through social media. Among the famous names who congratulated the team on the achievement was Mammootty.

Mammootty congratulates Tovino Thomas and Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 team

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Mammootty wrote, “Delighted to hear that #2018Movie will be India's official entry to the #Oscars.Heartfelt Congratulations to the entire team” The Puzhu actor expressed his delight in learning the good news of 2018 being chosen as the Indian film to represent the country on a global stage. Surely, Mammootty’s praise must mean a lot to the team of 2018, particularly the film’s director, Jude Anthany Joseph.

The filmmaker is known to be a huge admirer of the thespian. Previously, Jude Anthany Joseph had made a post on his social media handle in which he heaped praise on Mammootty and referred to the actor as the only star on earth. “The only star born, not in the sky, but on earth... the raw human being... thanks Mammooka, for this love, for holding me closer, for good words…,” wrote the Sara’s director.

Tovino Thomas reacts to 2018 being named India’s official entry for the Oscars 2024

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tovino Thomas, who was one of the many known faces in 2018, said, “I'm in Amsterdam and just woke up to the news of 2018 making it to Oscars 2024. The news has left me extremely happy and I wish I were in Kerala to celebrate the moment with my team but as soon as I reach Kerala, this calls for a party. Am happy, our hard work has paid off in making this beautiful movie.”

For context, the 96th Academy Awards will take place next year, on March 10, 2024, to be exact, in Los Angeles, California.

ALSO READ: 'They were threatening Vijay Sethupathi's family': Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on actor's exit from 800