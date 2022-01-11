Mammootty expresses solidarity to Bhavana Menon in the alleged assault case; Says 'with you'

Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon took a brave move by breaking her silence on the 2017 case in which she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in Kerala. The assault case involved Malayalam actor Dileep as the mastermind along with other few. In a long Instagram post, Bhavana also mentioned how she faced humiliation over the years.

Many prominent personalities within and out of the movie industry have expressed their solidarity with the survivor and lauded her courage. Malayalam cinema’s superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal too expressed solidarity with the survivor, in the wake of the latter’s public statement.

Mammootty reshared the survivor’s note on his social media story and penned, “With you.”