Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan pay their last respects to ace filmmaker Siddique

Siddique, the veteran Malayalam filmmaker, passed away yesterday. Many celebrities from the film industry mourned his loss and paid their tributes. Many celebrities from the world of Malayalam cinema, including Mammootty, came to the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra and paid their last respects to the ace filmmaker. His mortal remains were kept for public viewing at the place.

A plethora of actors came to the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium to catch a final glimpse of Siddique. From actors like Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan to filmmakers like Blessey and Siby Malayil, it felt like the entire film industry was present to bid a final adieu to the popular filmmaking voice. Fahadh Faasil, Jayaram, and Harishree Ashokan also arrived to pay their last respects to the beloved director.

Siddique had made some of the funniest films in the history of Malayalam cinema. He has also worked with many notable figures, not just in the Malayalam film industry but across the country. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nayanthara, Asin, Suriya, and Thalapathy Vijay were a few of the big names that the director worked with from outside Malayalam cinema.

He gave the Malayali audience many notable films to remember and laugh at. His films from the 90s are still popular and widely quoted by everyone in Kerala. That is the kind of impact that Siddique has had with his films. Many notable personalities took to social media platforms to pay tribute to the influential director.

Siddique’s friend and collaborator Mammootty tweeted, "Continuous separations of loved ones...feeling the immense pain it causes.... To his own Siddique Tribute." Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram and wrote, "The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sir's family and loved ones."

Through the words of those who knew him, it is evident that Siddique was well-respected and beloved by everyone.

