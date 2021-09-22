Mammootty feeds cake to birthday boy Unni Mukundan in this fun video from the sets of 12th Man

The handsome hunk, Unni Mukundan turns a year older today, on September 22 and the Malayalam star is receiving immense love on social media. Superstar Mammootty also wished and celebrated his birthday on the sets of their upcoming film, 12th Man. One can see in the video, Mammootty feeding a piece of cake to the birthday boy in a fun way and it only reflects their pur love and respect for each other.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan also penned a heartfelt note for Unni. Wishing Unni Mukundan a very 'Happy Birthday', DQ wrote on Instagram, "Dearest Unni ! Forever the Vikraman to my Adi ! Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday and wishing you all the best for #Meppadiyan and all of your upcoming releases ! Hope you have the best year ! Lots of love always !."

On the professional front, Unni Mukundan is busy shooting for superstar Mammootty's upcoming film, 12th Man. The film also has Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, Santhi Priya, Priyanka Nair, and Sshivada in pivotal roles.

He is also looking forward to his film thriller film Meppadiyan written and directed by Vishnu Mohan. Filming took place in Erattupetta in late 2020.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan keeps it casual as he is spotted on R Balki's film sets in Mumbai