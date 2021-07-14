Mammootty flaunts his photography skills with THIS self portrait and it is best thing on internet

Mammootty takes the internet by storm as he posts a self portrait on Instagram and flaunts his photography skills.

Mammootty is the biggest Superstar of the South film industry. Although he predominantly works in Malayalam, the Priest actor enjoys a huge fan following all over the South states. Apart from professing great acting skills, Mammootty is also an avid social media user and often shares bits and pieces of his personal and professional life. Today, the actor gave a glimpse into his handsome looks and photography skills. He took to Instagram and shared a self portrait, where he can be seen standing by the bookshelf as he poses for the photo.

The actor can be seen dressed in a dark blue shirt and denim jeans, looking all young and good in the photo. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “An ocean of knowledge. I must have read but a few drops.#selfportrait.” Take a look at the photo here:

For the uninitiated, Mammootty likes photography and never misses a moment to show off his photography skills. This one happens to be one such moment. Well his self portrait looks perfect just like him. Mammootty’s photo is currently taking the internet by storm and netizens are going gaga over it.

On the work front, Mammootty is shooting for Bheeshma Parvam. The upcoming film is helmed by Amal Neerad. The movie also stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Farhaan Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Lena among others. He is planning to simultaneously shoot for Puzhu and CBI 5. The buzz is that Mammootty has also agreed to play the antagonist in Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film Agent. An official word on the same is awaited.

Credits :Mammootty Instagram

