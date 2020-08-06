Mammootty has not stepped out the home since 150 days REVEALS Dulquer Salmaan

Apparently, he is trying to establish a personal record and he had touched 150 days by not stepping out of his home.

While many celebrities have been sharing awareness messages on social media about the importance of maintaining social distance and staying home, it looks like Mollywood megastar Mammootty has not stepped out of his home for the past 150 days. Apparently, he is trying to establish a personal record and he had touched 150 days by not stepping out of his home. His son and actor Dulquer Salmaan revealed the news while having a discussion with students.

Reportedly, Dulquer even insisted his father to take a short road trip on car. But Mammootty denied it saying that he wanted to see how long he would be able to push himself. Dulquer added that Mammootty has done this very often and he sets such personal challenges every now and then. However, Dulquer apparently likes to get out every chance he gets. Last time, Mammootty made the headlines after he shared that he has utilised the quarantine time to revisit his old hobby, photography.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty was last seen in investigative drama Shylock. He will be next seen in The Priest. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in superhit film Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal. The film made the headlines recently after Superstar Rajinikanth called the film’s director Desingh Periyasamy and lauded the film. Dulquer has a line up of films in his Kitty including Kollywood film Hey Sinamika and Mollywood film Kurup and a yet to be titled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

