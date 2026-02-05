“Mammootty insisted I act in his movie”: Madhu on how Mammookka convinced him to get back to filming after 1 year

Long before Malayalam cinema came to be defined by Mammootty and Mohanlal, there was Madhu, a towering presence who ruled the silver screen during the black and white era and seamlessly transitioned into diverse, character-driven roles over decades.

Madhu's retirement from films

In a recent interview with Ginger Media Entertainments, the 92-year-old veteran actor reflected on a pivotal moment that almost marked the end of his acting journey. Madhu revealed that he was initially part of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer, the 2019 political action drama headlined by Mohanlal. However, ahead of the shoot, the veteran actor suffered a fall that left him with a visible facial injury. Madhu recalled informing the team about his condition, saying, “I informed them that I could not start shoot on the agreed-on date with that face. They said that it is okay.”

While the makers were willing to delay the schedule until he recovered, Madhu chose to step away. He interpreted the accident as a sign to retire from acting altogether, despite the team’s reassurance and flexibility. For an actor whose career began in the early 1960s and included classics like Chemmeen, the decision felt like a natural pause.

Mammootty convincing him to get back to work

That pause, however, was short-lived, thanks largely to Mammootty. The megastar, who has long been vocal about his admiration for Madhu, personally visited the veteran actor and persuaded him to return to the screen for the 2021 political drama One. Mammootty offered him the role of a college principal, a character written with Madhu specifically in mind. Recalling the moment, Madhu said, “He was so adamant about me playing his character’s guru. He told me that he, alongside the director, producer, and writer, saw me in that role.”

Madhu agreed on one condition that the shoot take place near his home in Kannammoola, Thiruvananthapuram. The team accommodated the request, ensuring his comfort and making his return possible. In One, Madhu appeared as retired professor Vasudeva Panicker, while Mammootty played the Chief Minister of Kerala. Mammootty’s reverence for Madhu has been evident over the years. In multiple interviews, he has described Madhu as the only true superstar he has ever seen. On Madhu’s 92nd birthday last year, Mammootty shared a photograph with him, affectionately calling him his “superstar.”

