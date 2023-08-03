Mammootty is ‘observing and absorbing’ as he unveils new retro avatar; Can you guess what’s cooking?

Mammootty is currently going through a very exciting life in his work front, with back-to-back promising projects. The megastar of the Malayalam film industry recently won the 8th Kerala State Film Award in his acting career, for his brilliant performance in the acclaimed movie Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Interestingly, Mammootty, who is set to kickstart the shooting of his next outing very soon, recently unveiled his new retro look. The National award-winning actor's latest pictures are now going viral and have left fans with a lot of questions.

Mammootty's retro look leaves fans curious

The veteran star recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures, revealing his brand-new look. In the pictures, Mammootty looks handsome as always with a thick-beard look. The Rorschach actor opted for a black full-sleeve formal shirt, which he teamed up with a pair of grey bell-bottom trousers, which gives major retro vibes. The legend completed his look with a silver necklace, a statement watch, and a pair of grey shoes. "Observing and absorbing," the megastar captioned his post.

Fans and film fanatics are now going gaga over Mammootty's new look, and it has left them curious. The netizens are speculating that the Bheeshma Parvam actor's new pictures are clicked during the shooting of an unannounced project. However, some others suggest that he might be sporting this exceptional look in one of his upcoming films. However, we will have to wait a little longer for the answers.

Check out Mammootty's Instagram post:

Mammootty's work front

The megastar will be next seen in the highly anticipated family drama Kaathal: The Core, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with popular actress Jyotika. The Jeo Baby directorial is reportedly set to get an OTT release, this Onam season. Mammootty recently wrapped the first shooting schedule of Bazookka, his upcoming action thriller. The project, which is helmed by Deeno Dennis.

Mammootty recently wrapped up the shooting of Kannur Squad, the upcoming crime thriller helmed by cinematographer Roby Raj Varghese. Later, the legendary actor is expected to reunite with Bheeshma Parvam director Amal Neerad for Bilal, the much-delayed sequel to the actor-director duo's much-loved film Big B.

