Mammootty joins Roby Varghese Raj’s directorial debut; Meet the 7 directors launched by the megastar

Malayalam film industry's beloved megastar Mammootty is currently on a signing spree and has some highly exciting projects in his kitty. The veteran actor's list of upcoming films includes projects directed by both established filmmakers and some new talents. Mammootty took to his official social media handles on December 27, Tuesday, and announced his upcoming project, which is touted to be an investigation thriller. The untitled project will mark the directorial debut of young cinematographer Roby Raj Varghese, who is best known for his excellent body of work in Malayalam cinema. Mammootty and Roby Raj Varghese's project

As per the reports, the Mammootty starrer which is directed by Roby Raj Varghese is a unique investigation thriller that revolves around a murder mystery. The megastar is said to be playing a senior police officer in the movie, which will be widely shot in the various locations of Pala in Kerala, and North India. The project started rolling on December 27, Tuesday with a pooja ceremony. The veteran actor, who is also producing the project under his home banner Mammootty Kampany, is expected to start shooting for the untitled project on January 1, 2023. Renowned actor Rony David Raj is making his debut as a scriptwriter with the Mammootty starrer, which is the fourth production venture of the megastar. The actor has penned the script along with Muhammed Shafi. Sushin Shyam composes the music for the project, thus reuniting with the megastar after the massive success of Bheeshma Parvam. The much-awaited project will be distributed by Wayfarer Films, the home banner of Mammootty's son and renowned actor Dulquer Salmaan. Check out Mammootty Kampany's announcement post below:

As Mammootty is now set to launch yet another new filmmaker, let's have a look at the 7 popular filmmakers launched by the megastar in Malayalam cinema... 1. Amal Neerad The popular cinematographer-director, who is best known for his unique style of filmmaking and visualisation, was launched in the industry by Mammootty. Amal Neerad made his debut as an independent cinematographer with Black, the 2004-released Ranjith Balakrishnan directorial, which featured the megastar in the lead role. Later, he went on to establish himself as one of the most sought-after cinematographers in the industry and cranked the camera for many noted advertisements and films. Amal Neerad later made his directorial debut with Big B, the 2009 released neo-noir action thriller that featured Mammootty as the celebrated character Bilal John Kurissinkal. Later, the duo teamed up in 2022 for the mega-blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam. Mammootty will soon team up with director Amal once again, for the sequel to Big B, which has been titled, Bilal.

2. Anwar Rasheed The talented filmmaker got a chance to make his directorial debut with Rajamanikyam, the 2005-released blockbuster quite unexpectedly. The Mammootty starrer was originally supposed to be directed by Ranjith Balakrishnan, but the senior filmmaker walked out of the project owing to creative differences with writer TA Shahid. Later, the megastar himself suggested the name of Anwar Rasheed, who was an assistant director at that time, to direct the film. After the massive success of Rajamanikyam, the actor-director duo once again teamed up in 2008, for Annan Thampi. Mammootty and Anwar Rasheed are reportedly in talks for their third collaboration, now.

3. Lal Jose The celebrated filmmaker, who was a long-time assistant of senior filmmaker Kamal, decided to make his directorial debut with the film Oru Maravathoor Kanavu in 1998. Mammootty, who loved the storyline of the film, asked Lal Jose to cast him in the role of the central character Chandy, in the film. The filmmaker was not prepared to direct a big star like Mammootty in his directorial debut, but the megastar gave him confidence. They later teamed up for many films including Pattalam, Kerala Cafe, and Immanuel.