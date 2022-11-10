Mammootty keeps his tradition; Treats Suriya and Jyothika with Biryani at Kaathal: The Core sets- VIDEO

Suriya, the National award-winning actor recently made headlines after he visited his wife Jyothika and megastar Mammootty on the sets of the upcoming Malayalam film, Kaathal: The Core. The shooting of the movie, which is touted to be a social drama, is currently progressing in Ernakulam, Kerala. Suriya, who visited Mammootty and Jyothika, reportedly spend a few hours on the sets and had lunch with the crew. The megastar, on the other hand, treated the much-loved couple with special Malabar biryani. Mammootty hosts a special lunch for Suriya and Jyothika

The megastar, who is known for treating the cast and crew of his every film with a lavish Malabar biryani lunch, kept his tradition for Suriya and Jyothika as well. As per the reports, Mammootty had invited a senior biryani chef from Calicut, which is the origin place of Malabar cuisine, to prepare biryani for Suriya and Jyothika. The pictures and videos from the sets of Kaathal: The Core, in which Mammootty is seen personally serving biryani to the lovely couple, are now going viral on the internet. Check out the video and picture of Mammootty, Suriya, and Jyothika's special lunch, here: