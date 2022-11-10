Mammootty keeps his tradition; Treats Suriya and Jyothika with Biryani at Kaathal: The Core sets- VIDEO
Mammootty kept his tradition, and treated Suriya and Jyothika with special Malabari biryani, as the Jai Bhim actor visited the sets of the film Kaathal: The Core.
Suriya, the National award-winning actor recently made headlines after he visited his wife Jyothika and megastar Mammootty on the sets of the upcoming Malayalam film, Kaathal: The Core. The shooting of the movie, which is touted to be a social drama, is currently progressing in Ernakulam, Kerala. Suriya, who visited Mammootty and Jyothika, reportedly spend a few hours on the sets and had lunch with the crew. The megastar, on the other hand, treated the much-loved couple with special Malabar biryani.
Mammootty hosts a special lunch for Suriya and Jyothika
The megastar, who is known for treating the cast and crew of his every film with a lavish Malabar biryani lunch, kept his tradition for Suriya and Jyothika as well. As per the reports, Mammootty had invited a senior biryani chef from Calicut, which is the origin place of Malabar cuisine, to prepare biryani for Suriya and Jyothika. The pictures and videos from the sets of Kaathal: The Core, in which Mammootty is seen personally serving biryani to the lovely couple, are now going viral on the internet.
Check out the video and picture of Mammootty, Suriya, and Jyothika's special lunch, here:
When Mohanlal motivated Mammootty to begin a new tradition on sets
For the uninitiated, Mammootty began the tradition of hosting a special lunch on every film set, because of his close friend Mohanlal. The megastar used to bring lunch for both him and his co-star Mohanlal when they were shooting for the 1998-released blockbuster Harikrishnans. The food was personally prepared by Mammootty's wife Sulfath. Later, Mammootty decided to treat the team with the biryani prepared by his wife upon the insistence of Mohanlal, who is very fond of Sulfath's recipes. Over the years, the megastar made it a tradition and started hosting a special biryani lunch for the cast and crew of all his films.
About Kaathal: The Core
Kaathal: The Core, which marks Mammootty and Jyothika's first collaboration with The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby, is touted to be a social drama. The megastar is playing a local politician, who belives in the Communist ideologies in the film, which features Jyothika in the role of his wife. The highly anticipated project is produced by the megastar himself, under his home banner Mammootty Kampany.
