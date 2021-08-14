Mammootty looks cool as he keeps it casual in 'black and white' for the monochrome PHOTO

Mammootty is one the biggest Superstars of Malayali cinema and has a strong fan base in many South Indian states, as well as the Gulf countries. He is a larger-than-life superstar and he can make every onscreen character look believable even while in the 70s. The actor is also known as the forever handsome man of the Malayalam industry and this latest picture proves why he got that tag. Today, Mammootty has yet again caught everyone's eyes with his latest monochrome picture, which is taking the internet on fire.

Mammootty took to Instagram and shared a monochrome photo of himself looking all cool and dashing. He can be seen wearing a casual white t-shirt and black jeans but adding touch to it with his swag and aura. His killer looks and long hairstyle is an oomph added to the perfect photo. Sharing it on social media, the actor wrote, Black and white. Take a look here:

On the work front, Mammootty recently completed 50 years in the film industry is extremely busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The star will soon resume the shooting of Bheeshma Parvam, once the restrictions are lifted. After wrapping up Bheeshma Parvam, he is planning to simultaneously shoot for Puzhu and CBI 5. The actor will resume Bilal, his highly anticipated project, which he will began shooting once things get better.