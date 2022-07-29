Mammootty looks dapper in a white-on-white semi-formal look in latest PHOTO

Mammootty fans wait with bated breath for every social media update of the superstar. In return, the star also never fails to include his fans in every aspect of his life. Yet again, the Yatra actor dropped a ravishing still on Instagram, looking all dapper in a semi-formal white on-white attire. Wishing all on International Tiger Day, he captioned the picture, "Happy tiger day."

He can be seen wearing a striped shirt and trousers, and he decided to accessorise the ensemble with matching shades. The superstar keeps the netizens hooked with pictures and updates from his personal and professional life.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, now coming to his projects, Mammootty has the upcoming Malayalam film Rorschach in the making. Billed as an intense action thriller, the final schedule of the movie took place in Dubai recently.

Marking the wrapping up of the shoot, the makers took to Twitter and shared a pic with Mammootty. For now, the post-production work for Rorschach is underway at the moment, and the makers plan to bring it to the theatres soon. Although, the release date for the project has not been announced yet.

Midhun Mukundan has provided the music for Mammootty's next and Anantha Krishnan is on board the venture as the cinematographer. Besides Mammootty, Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, and Bindu Panicker are also playing significant roles in the movie.

Over and above that, Mammootty has also been roped in to play a crucial role in Akhil Akkineni's spy thriller Agent.

Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the action entertainer is going to be out in theatres on 12th August this year.