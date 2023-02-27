Mammootty looks mysterious in the first poster of Roby Varghese Raj's investigative thriller Kannur Squad

Mammootty, the megastar of the Malayalam industry, announced his next film. The actor has teamed up with director Roby Varghese Raj for an upcoming film, which is titled Kannur Squad. The first poster was also released and the actor looks fierce and mysterious. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of Kannur Squad. In the first look poster of Kannur Squad, Mammootty sports an intense look. One can also see four characters carrying out a search.

Take a look at Mammootty's Kannur Squad first look:

About Kannur Squad Kannur Squad is an investigative thriller, directed by Roby Varghese Raj, a popular cinematographer, who is making his directorial debut. The screenplay of ‘Kannur Squad’ is crafted by Muhammad Shafi and actor Rony David Raj. The film is bankrolled by Mammootty's production house Mammootty Kampany and presented by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films Private Limited. The project, which started rolling on December 27, 2022, features a stellar star cast including Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen, Gayathri Arun, Azeez, and others in supporting roles. On the technical front, Muhammed Rahil has been roped in as the cinematographer, and Praveen Prabhakar is the editor. Sushin Shyam is composing the music for the film. Talking about the film, Mammootty had earlier said in an interview, “Kannur Squad revolves around a squad who specialise in catching culprits. There is a squad called Kannur Squad under Kannur SP even now.“ The superstar added that he is playing an ASI in the film.