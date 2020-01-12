Mammootty, Manju Warrier's film titled The Priest; Check out the first look

The shooting of Mammootty, Manju Warrier's film kick-started earlier this month and the makers have finally shared the first look. Mammootty, who is playing a priest in this flick, took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film titled, The Priest.

Mammootty and Manju Warrier are all set to share the screen space for the very first time despite being in the industry for decades. The film will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role. The shooting of the film kick-started earlier this month and the makers have finally shared the first look. Mammootty, who is playing a priest in this flick, took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film titled, The Priest. The first look is quite intense and will leave you asking for more about the film. Mammootty has never failed to impress the audience with different roles and this time again, he tries something very unconventional.

The Priest is directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko and it is being bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner. The thriller has set high curiosity among the moviegoers and it remains to see what's in the stores for us next. Meanwhile, Mammootty’s Shylock is gearing up for release on January 23. His other movie One is also being shot at a fast pace and it will hit the big screens in summer 2020.

Check out the first look of The Priest featuring Mammootty: Unveiling the first look poster of my new movie @ThePriestMovie pic.twitter.com/RBnyOZNnbP — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 12, 2020

Talking about Manju Warrier, it should be noted that the actress had an eventful year in 2019. She started off with a hit film Lucifer, after which she has had the blockbuster movie Asuran with Dhanush. She rounded off 2019 with her outstanding performance in the movie Prathi Poovankozhi.

