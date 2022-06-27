Mammootty, Mohanlal pose for a perfect PIC as they celebrate Suresh Gopi's birthday

The three biggest superstars of the Malayalam industry, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Suresh Gopi gathered together for frame-worthy perfect pic, which is currently setting the internet on fire. On the occasion of Suresh Gopi's birthday, this pic was taken as they celebrated his birthday at AMMA’s 28th annual general meet. The two were also seen with Suresh as he cut his birthday cake.

Suresh took to his Instagram handle and shared the pic from his birthday celebrations with Mohanlal and Mammootty. He captioned the pic with three hearts and fans flooded the comments section with love for the actors. A video of the trio interacting and meeting each other at the event has also been shared on Youtube, which is going viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suresh Gopi will be seen next in the film Paappan directed by blockbuster filmmaker Joshiy. He will be seen in the role of a police officer in the film. The actor also has films like Mathews Thomas' Ottakkomban, Jiby Jacob for Mei Hoom Moosa, and SG251 with Rahul Ramachandran of ‘Jim Boom Ba’ fame.

Mammootty will be seen next in Telugu Agent with Akhil Akkineni. The actor also has some other projects including Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam lined up for release. He has started working on Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha fame director Nissam Basheer's next titled Rorschach.

Mohanlal will front the forthcoming thriller, Alone. Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the film marks the reunion of actor and director after 12 years. He will also make his directorial debut soon with the adventure drama Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The actor is also teaming with Jeethu Joseph and Trisha Krishnan for a film titled Ram, which is said to have pan Indian release.

