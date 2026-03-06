Mammootty, Mohanlal starrer Patriot blacklisted by Kerala theaters before release? Here’s what we know

Mammootty and Mohanlal are set to reunite on the big screen after several years with the film Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the movie is slated to release on April 23, 2026. However, it appears that the film has been blacklisted by theaters in Kerala.

Is Mammootty, Mohanlal starrer Patriot blacklisted in Kerala?

According to Sreedhar Pillai, the makers of Patriot and the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) are at odds over the film’s profit-sharing agreement. As per reports, Patriot producer Anto Joseph stated in the agreement sent to theatre owners that the revenue sharing should be 60:40 during the first two weeks of collections.

However, the president of FEUOK said that this violated the existing revenue-sharing formula, which allocates 60% to the producer and 40% to the exhibitor in the first week, followed by 55:45 in the second week and 50:50 in the third week, respectively. The association has stated that they will not be able to screen the movie unless the producer agrees to follow the existing revenue-sharing formula.

Patriot is an upcoming spy action drama that is said to revolve around a controversial intelligence mission.

With Mammootty and Mohanlal headlining the project, the film marks the reunion of the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema after nearly a decade. Apart from the two superstars, the movie also features Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, and others in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 23, 2026.

Mohanlal and Mammootty’s work front

After appearing in the period fantasy action film Vrusshabha, Mohanlal has kicked off his next project, reuniting with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy. The upcoming film, tentatively titled L366, is touted to be a cop action-comedy.

The makers have introduced his character as “TS Lovelajan,” with actress Meera Jasmine playing the co-lead, reuniting with the superstar after several years.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal also has cameo appearances lined up in films such as Thudakkam, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, and Jayasurya’s Kathanaar – The Wild Sorcerer.

On the other hand, Mammootty has wrapped up the shooting for his next film, Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The film also features Grace Antony and Indrans in key roles.

Additionally, the actor has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming Dhanush-starrer film, tentatively titled D55.

