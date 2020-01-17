Mammootty, Mohanlal's selfie with their squad from a dinner party goes viral; Check it out

Mollywood megastars Mohanlal and Mammootty along with other friends from the film industry sat down for a dinner. Seen in the picture are Unni Mukundan, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Dileep, Siddique and Jayaram.

The Malayalam stars surely know how to party the right way with their mains despite busy with the shooting of their respective films. Mollywood megastars Mohanlal and Mammootty along with other friends from the film industry sat down for dinner. 'Mamangam' actor Unni Mukundan, who was a part of the dinner party took to Instagram and shared a star-studded selfie that is going viral on social media.

He wrote, "Friends buy you food. Best friends eat your food. A post-dinner selfie." Seen in the picture are Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Dileep, Siddique and Jayaram. It is great to see the talented actors bonding over food and their strong friendship. Actor Dileep along with is seen sporting their new bald avatars for their upcoming films. Mohanlal looks super happy and all smiles as his much-awaited film Big Brother released at the box office yesterday, January 16. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming period drama Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham. On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban is basking in the success of his recent release Anjaam Pathira.



Mammootty has kick-started the shooting of his next, The Priest. The Priest stars Manju Warrier and is directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko. The film is being bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner.

