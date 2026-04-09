Mammootty on playing antagonist in Kalamkaval: ‘Cannot do same performance 100 times, no producer would agree...’

Mammootty is gearing up for the release of his next film, Patriot, which is slated to release on May 1, 2026. Ahead of the movie’s release, the actor was seen in an interaction where he shared details about why he chose to play the role of an antagonist in Kalamkaval, which he produced under Mammootty Kampany.

Mammootty on why he chose to play the antagonist in Kalamkaval

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Mammootty said, “I actually started my production company to make the films that I want to make, films that others are not ready to produce. I don’t think any of my other producers would have agreed to make this film with me in such a role.”

Mammukka added, “In the end, I am an actor, and of course, I depend on support to become a good actor, a better actor… to deliver better performances. You cannot repeat the same performance 100 times; it has to be different. We have 1.5 billion characters in our country. Out of that, around 3.5 crore are in Kerala itself. Even if I leave out women, there are so many male characters around me and so much for me to do. I want to do it all, that’s how greedy I am.”

More about Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval follows a routine Kerala Police inquiry in the quiet village of Kottayikonam, which takes an unexpected turn when a trail of seemingly minor clues unravels into a series of disturbing cases. The investigation soon reveals mysteries that have lingered across multiple cases.

With Mammootty playing the main antagonist, the film features Vinayakan as the protagonist. Additionally, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, and others appear in key roles.

Mammootty’s next film

Mammootty will next be seen in the lead role in the spy action drama Patriot , directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film explores the story of a man targeted by powerful figures after exposing an intelligence application that threatens the privacy of ordinary citizens. The narrative follows whether he, along with a few allies, can overcome the situation.

Alongside Mammootty, the film features Mohanlal in a key role, along with Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran in important roles.

The film was initially scheduled to release on April 23, 2026, but has since been postponed to May 1, 2026.

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