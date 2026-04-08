Mammootty on whether he plans to appear as Moothon in Lokah franchise: ‘I will have to convince them…’

Mammootty and Mohanlal are gearing up for the release of their film Patriot, which is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2026. Recently, Mammootty also reacted to the possibility of playing Moothon in the Lokah franchise and shared his hopes for the future of Malayalam cinema.

Mammootty opens up about his potential appearance in Lokah franchise

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Mammootty said, “If they manage to convince me to play Moothon in the Lokah series, I will also have to convince them to agree to my fees!”

Interestingly, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Lokah director Dominic Arun revealed that the team had to put in considerable effort to convince Mammootty to voice the character of Moothon. He also added that convincing the actor to portray the role on screen in the future would require even more effort.

For those unaware, Mammukka voiced the character Moothon, an elder who, along with a group of superpowered individuals, protects the world from similar entities operating in the shadows, in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra , starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen.

Moreover, during the same interaction, Mammootty was asked about his views on the future of Malayalam cinema. He said, “Now that the language barrier is gone, I hope Malayalam cinema becomes international and reaches as many people as possible.”

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty will next be seen in the lead role in the spy action drama Patriot , directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film explores the story of a man targeted by powerful figures after exposing an intelligence application that threatens the privacy of ordinary citizens. The narrative follows whether he, along with a few allies, can overcome the situation.

Alongside Mammootty, the film features Mohanlal in a key role, along with Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran in important roles.

The film was initially scheduled to release on April 23, 2026, but has since been postponed to May 1, 2026.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay calls out wife Sangeetha amid divorce rumors: ‘No matter how much pain you put me through…’